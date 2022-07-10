Meeting on Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations

Ahead of the 75th birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Davangere on August 3, a preliminary meeting would be held in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday.

Senior Dalit leader Vittal Doddmani and district president of Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Jatigala Okkoota Mahantesh Kaulagi, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that State president of the okkoota K.M. Ramachandrappa and backward class leaders would participate in the meeting.

Mr. Doddamani urged the members of gram panchayats, zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats, leaders of the backward classes and followers of Mr. Siddaramaiah to participate.

Mr. Kaulagi said that more than 25,000 people from Kalaburagi district would participate in the birthday celebrations of the senior Congress leader.