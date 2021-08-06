Meeting on Saturday to review measures to control COVID-19 in Mysuru

Mysuru

06 August 2021 18:22 IST

We have to give a report to Chief Minister, says Minister Somashekar

A meeting of officials of the district administration and people’s representatives of Mysuru district has been convened in the city on Saturday to review measures in place at various places including tourist destinations and religious centres to control spread of COVID-19.

S.T. Somashekar, who returned to the Council of Ministers under the new dispensation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, told reporters that the meeting will take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district and discuss the measures that were needed to prevent the spread of the pandemic without affecting public health and inconveniencing businesses.

When asked if he had been appointed the Minister in charge of the district, Mr. Somashekar said the Chief Minister has entrusted him with the responsibility of reviewing the COVID-19 and flood situation in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. “We have to give a report to the Chief Minister and the government in the regard”, he said.

Mr. Somashekar, who visited Chamarajanagar on Friday, is scheduled to hold review meetings in Mysuru on Saturday.

Asked about his ministerial portfolio, Mr .Somashekar said he had been given a berth after he had performed with commitment and honesty in former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. He said he would not press for any particular portfolio and was ready to discharge any responsibility entrusted to him.

However, he said he would prefer Bengaluru Development portfolio if he were to be given an option. Also, Mr. Somashekar said he would like become the Minister in charge of Bengaluru City.

ED raid

Fielding queries on the raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the premises belonging to former Minister and Congress MLA representing Chamarajpet Assembly segment in Bengaluru B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, he ruled out the oissibility of the raids being politically motivated.

The ED had also raided former Minister R. Roshan Baig in connection with the IMA issue in which thousands of investors had been cheated. During the questioning, Mr. Khan’s name too may have cropped up and the ED was inquiring if there was any link between him and IMA. “If he is honest and had no link with IMA, there is no need for him to fear the ED or IT”, Mr. Somashekar said before clarifying that there was no politics involved in the matter.

When his attention was drawn to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar’s allegation that the raids were politically motivated, Mr. Somashekar wondered why Mr. Shivakumar himself should not be behind the raids on Mr. Khan’s premises.

“Mr .Shivakumar was annoyed with Mr. Khan for repeatedly projecting Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister. Since, Mr. Shivakmar was already familiar with the ED, why should he not be behind the raids,” Mr. Somashekar said.