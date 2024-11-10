Meeting on Nirmala Tungabhadra Abhiyana organised in Shivamogga

Elected representatives and people leading Nirmala Tungabhadra Abhiyana, a campaign for a clean Tungabhadra river, have resolved to make efforts to keep the river unpolluted and put pressure on government agencies to take measures necessary to achieve this goal.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLC Dhananjay Sarji, Paryavaran Trust president B.M. Kumaraswamy, and leaders of Nirmala Tungabhadra Abhiyana attended a meeting in this regard in Shivamogga on Sunday. The meeting was convened as part of the 10-day march from Sringeri to Harihar.

Mr. Raghavendra, MP, said that the Tunga and Bhadra rivers were lifelines of the Malnad region. Due to industrialisation, the rivers had been getting polluted. “We need to protect our rivers from pollution. In the interest of our future generations, we have to keep the rivers unpolluted,” he said.

Mr. Channabasappa, MLA, stressed that protecting the rivers was the responsibility of every individual. The campaign being conducted by Paryavaran Trust was significant in spreading awareness on the issue. The government, people’s representatives, and the public had a role in keeping the rivers clean, he said.