Meeting on NEP 2020 in Belagavi today

September 25, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

People’s Forum for Karnataka Education will organise a meeting regarding the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) at Lingaraj College in Belagavi on Tuesday at 4.30 p.m.

Resource persons, journalist Ravindra Reshme and member of national executive committee of Bharatiya Shikshana Mandal Mrunal Joshi, will speak on the significant aspects of NEP.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University Karisiddappa will preside over it.

The former Ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayan, B.C. Nagesh and Kota Srinivas Pujari and the former MLC Arun Shahapur will be present, said a release from district coordinator of the forum Parameshwara Hegde.

