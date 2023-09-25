HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Meeting on NEP 2020 in Belagavi today

September 25, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

People’s Forum for Karnataka Education will organise a meeting regarding the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) at Lingaraj College in Belagavi on Tuesday at 4.30 p.m.

Resource persons, journalist Ravindra Reshme and member of national executive committee of Bharatiya Shikshana Mandal Mrunal Joshi, will speak on the significant aspects of NEP.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University Karisiddappa will preside over it.

The former Ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayan, B.C. Nagesh and Kota Srinivas Pujari and the former MLC Arun Shahapur will be present, said a release from district coordinator of the forum Parameshwara Hegde.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.