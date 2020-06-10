Meeting on Mysugar ends abruptly after farmers clash in Mandya

Mandya

10 June 2020 22:36 IST

A meeting to decide the fate of the State’e lone sugar mill Mysugar (Mysore Sugar Company Ltd.) abruptly ended here on Wednesday with two factions of farmers’ representatives indulging in a clash in the presence of Minister for Sugar and Labour A. Shivaram Hebbar.

The purpose of the meeting convened on the premises of the iconic mill was to gather opinion of stakeholders on initiating measures to commence cane crushing operations at the decades’ old mill. The mill, which has been facing severe mechanical and operational issues, has not produced sugar since past several crushing seasons.

While sugarcane suppliers’ association leaders strongly wanted the State government to outsource the operation and maintenance of Mysugar and run the mill, the representatives of Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti vehemently opposed the “whole or partial privatisation” of the mill.

Outsourcing operations

Non-functioning of Mysugar has been affecting the livelihood of cane growing community and had prompted many to end their lives. The outsourcing of operation and its maintenance would make the iconic mill a profit making unit, the cane suppliers said.

Nevertheless, samiti president G. Made Gowda, a former MP, and others expressed their views against privatising the mill besides threatening to launch protests if the State government did so. The efforts by Mr. Hebbar, Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha and others to pacify the leaders did not yield any results.

Owing to the high-pitched and heated arguments, Mr. Hebbar announced cancellation of the meeting and left the place.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Hebbar said the people of Mandya are against privatising the mill and the government would consider their feelings pertaining to Mysugar. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is keen on commencing crushing operations for the current season [2020-21] to help the depending farming community.