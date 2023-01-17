ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting on land identified for Yettinahole project

January 17, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has said the State government will decide on the ownership of land at Idalla Kaval in Belur taluk, slated to be acquired for the Yettinahole project. As much as 127 acres and 34 guntas of land at Idalla Kaval is required for the project, meant to take water from the Western Ghats to the dry lands.

A portion of the land identified for acquisition has been inhabited by local people over several years. As per the records, 69 farmers possess the land. However, the Forest Department has also claimed ownership of the same land. The engineers of the project said that they want early solution to the problem as the land was required to take up construction works as part of the project.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration would soon submit a proposal to the State government on the issue. “A decision had to be taken at the higher level. We will send a proposal soon”, she said.

Chief Engineer of Yettinahaole Project Madhava, Deputy Chief Engineer M.S. Anand Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests K.N. Basavaraj and others attended the meeting.

