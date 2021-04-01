Meeting on Jagjivam Ram Jayanti ends on a dramatic note

KALABURAGI

01 April 2021 22:04 IST

Dalit leaders raise slogans against Deputy Commissioner

A preliminary meeting in connection with celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti and B.R .Ambedkar Jayanti convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office ended on a dramatic note here on Thursday with Dalit leaders raising slogans against Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna after the officer walked out from the meeting before it formally concluded.

Ms. Jyothsna and Deputy Commissioner of Police Dekka Kishore Babu urged the Dalit leaders and members of social organisations to celebrate Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (April 5) and Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) at home and avoid public celebrations, as COVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing in Kalaburagi district.

Pointing out that the district administration was making all efforts to contain the pandemic, Mr. Kishore Babu said that the floral garlanding for Babu Jagjivan Ram and Ambedkar’s statues will be done by the district administration. He requested Dalit leaders and citizens to avoid mass gathering near the statues of both the leaders.

Advertising

Advertising

Dalit leaders, including Suresh Hadimani, Prakash Moolbharati, Parameshwar Khanapur and Hanumanth Bhoodnakar, expressed their disappointment against the decision to not celebrate Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti and Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti this year.

The district authorities did not agree for public celebrations even after repeated requests. The leaders argued that they would follow all safety measures during celebrations.

The meeting ended in a sensational manner as Dalit leaders had an argument with the district administration officials, including Ms. Jyothsna and Kishore Babu.

Dalit leaders and members from various organisations raised slogans against Ms Jyothsna and demanded that the officer resume the meeting. However, they waited for half-an-hour and dispersed from the meeting after the officials left the meeting hall.