Meeting on Dasara in Mysuru on September 8

MYSURU

06 September 2021 00:41 IST

CM to decide on dignitary to be invited for inaugurating the festivities

The Dasara High-Power Committee meeting in connection with the celebrations of Mysuru Dasara festivities will be held here on September 8. Speaking to reporters here, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said the recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had decided for simple celebrations of the festivities in view of an impending third wave.

“We had sought ₹5 crore for Mysuru Dasara and the Chief Minister has announced ₹6 crore which also includes the outlay for Srirangapatna and Chamarajnagar Dasara celebrations,” he said.

To a question, the Minister said Mr. Bommai would decide on who would be invited for inaugurating the festivities this year. “We have not recommended any names, and therefore the decision on the chief guest for the inauguration will be taken by the Chief Minister,” he replied.

The decision would be taken soon on the number of people who should be invited for the festivities based on the experts’ opinion in view of an advisory on the third wave, the Minister said.

Mr. Somashekar said the inauguration of Dasara would take place as usual atop the Chamundi Hills and the Jamboo Savari would be confined to the palace premises like last year. The nine-day cultural events would also be confined to the palace premises.