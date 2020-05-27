Meeting on anti-defection law on Thursday

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri has convened a meeting of parliamentarians and legal experts on Thursday (May 28) for reviewing the relevance of the Constitution’s 10th schedule introduced in 1985 to check defections (anti-defection law).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted a three-member committee of Speakers of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Odisha Legislative Assemblies to review the relevance of the anti-defection law.

Mr. Kageri told mediapersons here today that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Cabinet Ministers, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and Congress and JD(S) leaders would attend the meeting. The Government’s Advocate-General and the Law Secretary too would attend the meeting scheduled at 10.30 a.m. at the Vidhana Soudha.

The panel has undertaken the task of studying the relevance of the law in the present context and sought suggestions from legal experts and others on the matter.

The panel has to submit a report to the Lok Sabha Speaker by June 10, Mr. Kageri said.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the Supreme Court’s observation about “a growing trend of Speakers of legislative bodies acting against the constitutional duty of being neutral”.

The Court made the observation while upholding the disqualification of 17 legislators, whose resignations in July toppled the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka and allowed the BJP to return to power.

Mr Kageri said the public too can submit suggestions on the 10th schedule of the Constitution.