Meeting of RTC employee unions’ representatives and management remain inconclusive 

March 16, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The meeting of representatives of the Road Transport Employees’ Unions and management of the corporations on Wednesday failed to achieve a consensus on pay revision.

The Joint Action Committee of the RTC Trade Unions has demanded a 20% hike in basic salary. Initially, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu had announced a pay revision of 10% which was rejected by the unions. At Wednesday’s meeting, it was proposed that the salary be increased by 12 .5% in the beginning and then up to 14% later. However, the representatives of the union stuck to the demand of a 20% hike.  

B. Jayadevaraje Urs of Akhila Karnataka Rajya Raste Sarige Naukarara Mahamandali, said, “The State government has hiked government employees’ salary by 17% and agreed to increase KPTCL employees’ salary by 20%. It should increase our salary too by 20%. Pay revision in corporations is a long pending demand.” Mr. Urs further said that the MD of the KSRTC Anbu Kumar informed the stakeholders that further decision will be taken after appraising the Chief Minister about the outcome of the meeting. He said there was no change in their stand on going on strike from March 21.

CONNECT WITH US