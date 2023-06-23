Meeting of legal and constitutional experts will be convened after Budget session: Siddaramaiah

June 23, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress government will not provide reservations recklessly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said and added that he would consult legal experts on the issue of providing 2A reservation under the backward classes category for Panchamasalis and bringing the community under the Central OBC list.

“The BJP knew that the changes to the reservation matrix that it brought were not constitutionally tenable. On the issue of adding Panchamasalis under the Central OBC list, I will convene a meeting of legal and constitutional experts after the Budget session before taking a decision on the issue,” he told a delegation of religious and political leaders from the community led by Jayamruthyunjaya Swami who called on him on Friday. The delegation comprised 15 legislators from the community.

The seer said that inclusion of the community in the list would help members from the community that is now socially and educationally backward to come to society’s mainstream.

In response, the Chief Minister said the previous government had taken decisions on reservation issues in a hurry, resulting in confusion. “Decisions on reservation should not be taken in a hurry. The decisions should be within the constitutional and legal ambit. Hence, the meeting will be convened to discuss before arriving at a decision,” he said.

