Meeting of BJP leaders in Belagavi resort fuels speculation of rebellion against party State chief B.Y. Vijayendra

BJP leaders Arvind Limbavali, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarakiholi, Kumar Bangarappa, Pratap Simha, G.M. Siddeshwar and Anna Saheb Jolle attended the meeting

Published - August 11, 2024 05:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Basangouda Patil Yatnal during an Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

A file photo of former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Basangouda Patil Yatnal during an Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A meeting of some BJP leaders at a private resort in Belagavi on Sunday (August 11, 2024), led to widespread speculation that those opposed to the leadership of B.Y. Vijayendra, party state unit president, were discussing plans to unseat him.

Leaders, however, maintained that they were discussing the detailed plans for another padayatra from Kudala Sangama to Ballari to protest against the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. Former minister Aravind Limbavali told reporters that there was no other reason behind the meeting. He denied as baseless rumours the reports that they were planning a rebellion against Mr. Vijayendra.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, also told reporters in the evening that he would take the lead in this proposed padayatra. He said the date would be finalised after consulting the party high command.

Among those in attendance were senior leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former ministers Ramesh Jarakiholi and Kumar Bangarappa, former MPs Pratap Simha, G M Siddeshwar and Anna Saheb Jolle.

All these leaders have issued statements against the BJP’s State leadership in public at least once. They were holed up at a resort in Kinaye on the Belagavi-Goa route for most of the day.

Most of these leaders, including Mr. Yatnal and Mr. Jarkiholi, had not participated in the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra. Mr. Jarkiholi had said that he would not like to join the Mysuru padayatra as he was busy planning another padayatra that would target the Valmiki Corporation scam, which he thought was more important than the MUDA issue.

There were reports that Mr. Yatnal and Mr. Jarkiholi had met in Belagavi two days ago. However, Mr. Jarkiholi did not react to this.

Karnataka / state politics

