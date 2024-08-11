Meeting of BJP ‘disgruntled’ leaders in Belagavi leads to speculation of rebellion

A meeting of some BJP leaders at a resort in Belagavi on Sunday led to speculation that those opposed to the leadership of B.Y. Vijayendra, State president, were discussing plans to unseat him.

Speculation was rife that the disgruntled leaders were trying to flex their political muscles as more leaders joined them for the meeting on Sunday.

The leaders, however, maintained that they were discussing detailed plans for another padayatra from Kudalasangama to Ballari to protest against the alleged scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Former Minister Arvind Limbavali told reporters that there was no other reason behind the meeting and denied rumours that they were planning a rebellion against Mr. Vijayendra.

Former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi also told reporters in the evening that he would take the lead in this proposed padayatra and added the dates will be finalised after consulting the party high command.

“The padayatra against the MUDA scam was confined to Mysuru. But our agitation will impact the whole State. This is not a protest rally to make someone a hero,” Mr. Limbavali said. He said they were planning to invite some national party leaders. “We lost miserably in the Assembly elections. Our expectations were not met in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections. However, we have made some progress. This is not a meeting of dissident leaders, but rather one to strengthen the BJP,’‘ he said.

When asked why he did not participate in the Mysuru padayatra, Mr. Limbavalli said he wanted to conserve energy for the Ballari padayatra.

Among those who attended the meeting were senior leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former Minister Kumar Bangarappa, former MPs Pratap Simha, G.M. Siddeshwar, and Anna Saheb Jolle. All these leaders have issued statements against the party leadership in the Karnataka at least once in public.

Most of these leaders including Mr. Yatnal and Mr. Jarkiholi had not participated in the BJP-JD(S) padayatra.