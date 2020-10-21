Meeting next week on State’s readiness over vaccine: Sudhakar

MYSURU

21 October 2020 23:28 IST

COVID-19 curve is flattening with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent since past ten days; deaths under control, says Minister

Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said a crucial meeting has been convened in Bengaluru next week to discuss the steps to be taken for the delivery, distribution and administration in anticipation of development of a COVID-19 vaccine next year. Experts from various fields, including eminent doctors, scientists, and others, have been invited to attend the meeting to discuss the preparations to be made by the State ahead of the arrival of the vaccine, he added.

Dr Sudhakar said the State needs to gear up with the logistical support to meet the vaccine requirements, giving priority for the frontline workers who had been combating the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the steps taken here in view of Dasara finale this week, Dr. Sudhakar said the pandemic curve is flattening in the State with the positivity rate falling to 5.5 per cent in the last 10 days. In Karnataka, 1.08 lakh tests had been done in the past 10 days, he said, adding that the ramping of tests had helped to contain the fresh infections.

He claimed that the pandemic was under control in the State when compared to other States since some States had reported 14 per cent positivity rate whereas it is 5.5 per cent in the State. “Initially, it looked that the State was reporting more cases. However, despite this, the State managed to control the deaths with early detection and treatment of the infected.”

With regard to the Dasara finale here, he said the turnout of visitors to Mysuru was not as anticipated since there has been no alarming rise in the footfall. “I had discussions with the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and I was told the tourist sites had been witnessing fewer footfall despite the festive season. I think the public are also taking precautions with restrained approaches.”