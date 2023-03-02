ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting in Delhi next week to finalise party candidates, says Satish Jarkiholi

March 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC working president Satish Jarkoholi has said that a meeting has been called in New Delhi on March 8 and March 9 to finalise party candidates for the coming Assembly elections.

He was talking to media persons at a helipad in Magdampur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on Thursday.

Mr. Jarkiholi arrived there to attend the inauguration of a Maharshi Valmiki Temple in the village.

He said that BJP leaders from the Centre are visiting the State and conducting rallies often because of the fear of an election defeat. “Our national leaders will come to the State only after the elections are announced,” he added.

Giving a hint that a leader from the Janata Dal(S) is joining the party, he said that many leaders from the Janata Dal(S) are going to join the Congress in the next couple of days. But the details of who is joining the party will be given by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

He criticised the Union government for increasing the LPG price> He said that “they (BJP) will not hear public grievances but will increase prices of essential commodities. They don’t have money for public work. But, they have waived thousands of crores of loans of industrialists.”

