Meeting held to resolve net connectivity problems

Hassan

31 July 2021 18:46 IST

Students, WFH employees have complained of poor access in rural Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, on Saturday, conducted a meeting with the district administration and elected representatives on the problems faced by people in rural areas in getting internet connectivity. Representatives of telecom companies attended the meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Recently school children, college students, and people working for their companies from home during the lockdown had complained of problems in getting access to the internet. Many students have to walk long distances searching for vantage positions where they could better connectivity. People of a few villages in Sagar taluk have announced that they would boycott the coming ZP and TP elections if the network issues were not addressed. The Hindu too had carried a report on the “No Network – No Voting” campaign.

Mr. Raghavendra, after discussing the issue in detail with the officers, said he would convene a meeting with senior representatives of private internet providers and BSNL in Bengaluru next week. “At least 50% of the constituency is facing this problem. We will make efforts to resolve the issue within a few months”, he said.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa said schoolchildren were climbing trees and rooftops in search of better connectivity. “The situation is bad. If someone dies after falling from the rooftop, whom should we blame? The telecom companies have not taken steps to improve the services in rural areas”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L. Vaishali and others attended the meeting.