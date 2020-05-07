Karnataka

Meeting favours 2013 land acquisition Act for UKP

A high-level meeting of the State government on Upper Krishna Project held on Wednesday favoured acquisition of land for the project under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Final call

However, the meeting that was attended by Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, among others, decided to take a final call only after holding a meeting of all the authorities concerned under the chairmanship of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters after the high-level meeting that it had also been decided to expedite the process of land acquisition for the Upper Krishna Project.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 7:30:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/meeting-favours-2013-land-acquisition-act-for-ukp/article31523071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY