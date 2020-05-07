Meeting favours 2013 land acquisition Act for UKP

A high-level meeting of the State government on Upper Krishna Project held on Wednesday favoured acquisition of land for the project under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
Final call
However, the meeting that was attended by Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, among others, decided to take a final call only after holding a meeting of all the authorities concerned under the chairmanship of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters after the high-level meeting that it had also been decided to expedite the process of land acquisition for the Upper Krishna Project.
