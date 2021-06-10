Meeting discusses possible flood situation in Ballari

KALABURAGI

10 June 2021 18:27 IST

Catchment areas of the Tunga and the Bhadra are likely to receive good rainfall

Keeping in mind a good monsoon forecast by India Meteorological Department and possible flood situation along the banks of the Tungabhadra in his district, Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati held a meeting of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday to discuss precautionary steps to be taken.

“Monsoon is already advancing and we cannot rule out the possibility of facing a flood situation along the banks of the Tungabhadra as we had seen last year. The catchment areas of the Tunga and the Bhadra in the Western Ghats are likely to receive good rainfall and the discharge of excess water from the Tunga and the Bhadra dams may result in heavy inflow at the Tungabhadra reservoir. The release of water from the Tungabhadra reservoir may flood the areas along the course of the river in the district. Officials in the district should start making preparations to handle any flood situation,” Mr. Malapati said.

As per information provided by officials in the meeting, 32 villages, including 16 in Huvina Hadagali taluk and 10 in Sirugupa taluk, will be affected if excess water is released from the Tungabhadra reservoir.

“We may need to set up 32 relief centres in Ballari and Vijayanagar districts to shift people from areas that may be affected by floods. The administration should ensure that people likely to be affected by floods get proper food, accommodation and medication during their stay in these centres. There should be relief centres also for COVID-19 patients. The officers should depute nodal officers to each relief centre to manage them. We have reserved ₹10 lakh for each taluk for handling any flood situation. If required, an additional amount could be provided,” Mr. Malapati said.

The officer also directed his subordinates to prepare a proper plan for shifting cattle and keeping them in a safe place. “There should be a plan for cattle also. The rescue teams should be ready with boats and other equipment to handle any emergency. Assistant Commissioners of the respective divisions should personally visit the areas and monitor the preparations,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath, Ballari City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Preeti Gehlot, District Deputy Conservator of Forest Sidramappa Chalakapure, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, Probationary IAS Officer Anmol Jain, Assistant Commissioners Ramesh Konareddy, Siddarameshwar and Chandrashekharaiah and other officers were present.