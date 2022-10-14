Meeting decides to project areca as health-boosting produce

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 14, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Friday to present a view point before the Supreme Court that areca was not carcinogenic, but a health-boosting horticultural produce

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts, who participated in the meeting, said there were study reports and research had also been carried out to prove that areca was not a cancer-causing produce.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The meeting decided to submit copies of such research works before the Supreme Court in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app