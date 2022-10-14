Meeting decides to project areca as health-boosting produce

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Friday to present a view point before the Supreme Court that areca was not carcinogenic, but a health-boosting horticultural produce
Experts, who participated in the meeting, said there were study reports and research had also been carried out to prove that areca was not a cancer-causing produce.
The meeting decided to submit copies of such research works before the Supreme Court in the coming days.