Meeting decides to project areca as health-boosting produce

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Friday to present a view point before the Supreme Court that areca was not carcinogenic, but a health-boosting horticultural produce

Experts, who participated in the meeting, said there were study reports and research had also been carried out to prove that areca was not a cancer-causing produce.

The meeting decided to submit copies of such research works before the Supreme Court in the coming days.