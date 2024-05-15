Meeting convened on May 18 to plan protest demanding action against Prajwal Revanna

The progressive thinkers and activists of Hassan have resolved to launch an agitation, involving people across the State, to ensure Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually harassing many women, gets strict punishment for his alleged acts.

The federation of pro-people movements in Hassan, Hassan Zilla Janapara Chalavaligala Okkuta, will hold a State-level consultative meeting in Hassan on May 18 to discuss its plans. This was decided in a meeting of the Okkuta held in Hassan on Wednesday.

The Okkuta has appealed to representatives of pro-people, pro-women, pro-Dalit, pro-farmer, pro-youth, and pro-student organizations across the state to participate in the state level consultative meeting to be held at Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan in Hassan on May 18, according to a press release issued by the Okkuta on May 15.

The Okkuta said Prajwal Revanna, who represented Hassan in parliament, had been accused of sexually abusing many women. The incident had led to a series of protests and outrage across the state. The government constituted a special investigation team to probe the case. However, the BJP and JD(S) parties had been trying to divert the focus of the investigation by raising demand for a CBI inquiry and demotivating the survivors from appearing before the SIT to register their complaints.

The Okkuta also demanded the State Government arrest those who circulated the objectionable videos and photos. Besides that, the government should focus on the protection and rehabilitation of women survivors. To put forward these demands before the State Government, a public meeting would be held in Hassan by the end of May, the office-bearers said.

Senior journalist R.P. Venkateshamurthy, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leader H.K. Sandesh, CPM leader Dharmesh, writer Roopa Hassan, Madiga Dandora Samiti leader T.R. Vijay Kumar and others attended the meeting.

