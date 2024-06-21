Meeting concerning safety of children in Shivamogga held

Expressing concern over the increase in cases of child marriage, school dropouts, and POCSO cases in Shivamogga district, Aparna M. Holla, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, stressed the need for joint efforts of all departments to ensure safety for children.

In a meeting with stakeholders with regard to the Right to Education, Juvenile Justice Act, and POCSO in Shivamogga on Friday, Ms. Aparna Holla felt that the lack of coordination among the departments led to an increase in crimes against women. She instructed the officers of the Departments of Women and Child Development, School Education, Police, Labour, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other departments to work in coordination to implement the laws brought in for the safety of children.

She pointed out that during her visits to hostels run by the Social Welfare Department, she noticed school dropouts. The officers of the School Education Department should collect information about school dropouts, identify such children, and ensure they return to school. The members also stated that she received complaints about poor-quality food being served to students in many hostels. The officers concerned should take note of such complaints, she said.

Referring to Vanashree Residential School at Sagar, Ms. Holla said admission to the school had been stopped after noticing the environment was not suitable for children. However, 21 students had been admitted this year. She asked the officers to get details immediately and ensure the safety of the children.

Regarding Anganwadi centres, the member said that during her visits to the centre, she was informed that tmilk supply had been stopped for the last three months. She said that food grains supplied to the centres lack quality and told officers to take necessary measures to ensure the supply of high-quality food materials.

Rekha G.M., chairperson of Child Welfare Committee in Shivamogga and officers of various departments attended the meeting.