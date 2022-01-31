Meeting between Ibrahim and S.R. Patil raises eyebrows

Senior leaders S.R. Patil and C.M. Ibrahim meeting each other in Hubballi on Sunday.

Hubballi

31 January 2022 22:57 IST

The senior leaders are miffed over being sidelined

Speculations are rife about new developments in State politics after C.M. Ibrahim and Congress leader S.R. Patil, both miffed over being sidelined in their party, meeting in Hubballi on Sunday.

While Mr. Ibrahim has already expressed his dissent and announced decision on parting ways with the Congress,Mr. Patil is also said to be upset afterbeing denied party ticket for the Council election and is reportedly feeling sidelined. Mr. Ibrahim and Mr. Patil met at a private hotel and reportedly discussed various issues, giving rise to speculations about the possibility of new developments.

However, Mr. Patil sought to clarify that he had come to meet Mr. Ibrahim and console him.

Mr. Patil said that he had requested Mr. Ibrahim to continue in the party, but the latter had said that he would tour the State and decide after taking opinions of his followers and other leaders.

After the meeting, Mr. Patil and Mr. Ibrahim talked about holding ‘ALINGA’ (Alpasankhyataru, Lingayataru’) convention. “We plan to hold ‘ALINGA’ convention at Koodalasangama, which will not be related to any party. Lingayat seers and Sufi saints will participate in it,” he said. Mr. Ibrahim said he had the option of joining the JD(S), Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress and would take a decision soon. Clarifying that he had not received any phone call from Congress leader Siddaramaiah, he said that he would respond even if RSS leaders called. “Why would not I respond if Mr. Siddaramaiah calls?”, he asked. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said in Bengaluru that there was nothing wrong in Mr. Patil meeting Mr. Ibrahim. He said: “Both leaders are in the Congress. Mr. Ibrahim has not quit the party.”