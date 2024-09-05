GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet the expectations on 21-day Dasara illumination: CESC chairman

Published - September 05, 2024 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Chairman and Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda on Thursday told the engineers and electrical contractors to ensure that the Dasara illumination, which is among the prime attractions of the festivities in Mysuru, meets the high expectations of the people and tourists.

The MLA was presiding over the meeting of the electrical contractors at the CESC office in Mysuru.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced that the illumination will be for a duration of 21 days. Make sure the grandeur remains from the start till the end. Take measures in this regard and ensure that the city comes alive with lights and mesmerise the visitors, he told the meeting.

He said many people also plan their visits to Mysuru after Dasara festivities to watch the illumination. So, it is a challenge to ensure that the grandeur remains even after the festivities get over.

The MLA told the contractors to get their issues resolved and ensure that they work towards putting up a grand illumination, supporting the CESC.

CESC Technical Director Munigopalraju said the illumination has become very popular over the last four to five years with the people thronging the city to glimpse the lighting. “This year too, we are ready for put up a grand show, with innovative ideas. The expectations on CESC are also very high and we at the CESC will try to live up to their expectations, ensuring the safety of the visitors.”

The trial run of the illumination is expected to happen three to four days before the festivities commence.

On the occasion, the contractors put forth their demands and also discussed with the chairman their grievances.

State Electrical Contractors’ State president R. Ramesh, and senior CESC engineers were present.

