Meet on Madhva philosophy in Hubballi-Dharwad

As many as 19 Madhva seers and over 300 scholars of Dwaita philosophy are expected to participate in various sessions being held for two days in Hubballi on Saturday and Sunday as part of the four-day 29th national meet on Madhva philosophy being held in Hubballi-Dharwad from Thursday.

General secretary of Akhila Bharath Madhva Mahamandala Shripad Singanamalli, secretary Ananthraj Bhat, convenor Badarinath Acharya, vice-president A.C. Gopal and others briefed presspersons in Hubballi on Monday about the mega event.

The meet is being organised by Akhila Bharath Madhva Mahamandala and around 5,000 people from various districts are expected to participate in it. Sessions for two days will be held in Dharwad on Thursday and Friday and those on the last two days will be held at Srinivas Garden in Hubballi.

Mr. Singanamalli said that as part of the national meet, a Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Hubballi from Madhura Colony to Srinivas Garden on Kusugal Road at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami of Udupi Pejawar Mutt and seer of Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh Sri Subhudendra Tirtha Swami and others will participate in it, he said.

The national meet will have sessions covering various subjects, including Dasa literature, Yuva Sammelan and cultural programmes.