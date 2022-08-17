Meet on Madhva philosophy in Hubballi, Dharwad

The four-day event will be starting from September 15

A four-day 29 th national meet on Madhva philosophy will be held in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad starting from September 15 and Akhila Bharath Madhva Mahamandala will host it.

President of the conference committee Harsh Dambal told presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday that the national meet would be held in Dharwad on September 15 and 16 and in Hubballi on September 17 and 18.

Mr. Dambal said that the idea of uniting the people on principles of nationality had been the brainchild of seer Sri Vishwesha Theerth Swami and so far 28 conventions had been held across the country.

“As Udupi and Dharwad share a special relationship, the projects mooted by the Udupi seer will be implemented in Dharwad. Prahlad Nilaya was started in Dharwad way back in 1955 and thousands of students have been provided free stay and food facilities. Treading the path of Vishveshwa Theerth swami, Vishwaprasanna Swami has decided to host the national meet in Dharwad”, Mr. Dambal said.

The national meet will have a total of 12 sessions covering various subjects, including Dasa literature, Yuva sammelan among others. Various seers from across the country will take part in the meet and Sanskrit scholars will deliver special talks.

As a prelude to the event, discourses would be held at Vitthal mandir, Shankar Mutt, Vedavyas Mandir, Uttaradimutt, Srikrishna temple and other places in the twin cities.