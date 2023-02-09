Meet on Digital Transformation begins at St. Philomena’s

February 09, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MYSURU

A three-day international conference on “Digital transformation, sustainability and wellbeing - A New Perspective” organised jointly by St. Philomena’s College (Autonomous) and Xavier Board of Higher Education in India (XBHEI) began at the college indoor stadium here on Thursday. The conference aims at exploring the latest trends and advancements in digital transformation and its impact on sustainability and wellbeing.

Sr. Teresa (CSST), Secretary General, XBHEI, who inaugurated the conference by watering a sapling, emphasised the need for digital transformation in the current era and spoke on the importance of developing technology that enhances mutual benefits.

Most Rev Dr. Bernard Moras, Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore, who presided, released the book of proceedings. He stressed the significance of understanding the digital landscape in addressing public health and natural emergencies.

The keynote address was delivered by Shad Ahmad Khan, Professor and Chair of College of Business, University of Buraimi in Oman, who spoke on the role of higher education institutions in enabling students with expertise in sustainable transformation.

The conference will feature a range of discussions and plenary sessions by experts, professionals, and delegates from various fields and countries. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Rev Fr. Gilbert Mascherenus, Vice-President, XBHEI, Rev. Fr. Madalai Muthu, Treasurer, MDES, and Rev. Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis, Rector/Manager of St. Philomena’s Educational Institutions, among others.