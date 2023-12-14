Meet on community-based rehabilitation begins in Mysuru

December 14, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MYSURU

A three-day RCI-recognised national conference on community-based rehabilitation organised by the JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing began at JSS Hospital here on Thursday.

ANSSIRD Director K. Lakshmi Priya inaugurated the conference in the presence of AYJNISHD’s former director Rangasayee, and Roopa Nagarajan, professor and registrar, SRMCRI, Chennai. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Medical Education Division’s Director R. Mahesh presided.

In her address, Ms. Priya said the CBR helps to bridge the gaps and appreciated the institute for choosing the theme for the conference.

Community-based rehabilitation (CBR) is a holistic approach to disability management and social inclusion which has emerged in response to the limitations of traditional medical methods of rehabilitation. It recognises that disability is not just a medical issue but a social one. The history of CBR dates back to the 1970s when the WHO first acknowledged the need for a more community-centered approach, the institute in a note.

CBR operates on several fundamental principles including empowerment, inclusion and a holistic perspective on disability. It emphasises active participation ensuring that individuals with disabilities are involved in the planning and implementation of programmes, the institute stated.

The primary objectives of CBR are to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities, grant them access to essential services, promote social inclusion, empower them with skills and advocate for their rights. Ultimately, CBR strives to create more inclusive and equitable communities where everyone can fully participate and enjoy an improved quality of life regardless of their liabilities, the note said.

The outcome of the conference is to equip rehabilitative professionals and stakeholders with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively install and implement a community-based rehabilitation programme at both the institutional and community levels, according to the institute