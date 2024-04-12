ADVERTISEMENT

Meenakshi Residential Layout residents to protest against BWSSB today

April 12, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Meenakshi Residential Layout in Gottigere will hold a protest on Saturday against the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for not providing Cauvery water facilities to the layout despite them making payments two years ago.  

“This protest will be held inside our layout without causing any law and order problem or traffic congestion or any other difficulties for the community at large. We will protest by holding the water meters supplied by BWSSB and payment receipts,” said the Meenakshi Residential Layout Residents’ Welfare Association. 

