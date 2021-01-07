MEDP plans to hold trade fair in Belagavi from tomorrow

It is meant to promote micro entrepreneurship, industrialists

Deshpande Foundation’s Micro Entrepreneurship Development Programme (MEDP) will hold a Udyami Sante in Belagavi from January 8.

The trade fair to promote micro entrepreneurship and industrialists will be held at Shree Basavanna Mahadev Mandir in Nehru Nagar.

Udyami Sante is an initiative to connect artisans and small entrepreneurs directly with customers and customers to enhance appreciation for handmade and natural products, as one third of beneficiaries belong to the textile, handloom, handicrafts and food sector.

The four-day exhibition-cum-sale will host all varieties of handmade products, including terracotta, handloom and hand-painted saris, Lambadi textiles, eco-friendly accessories, handicrafts and organic food products.

MLA Anil Benake will inaugurate the fair. G Narasimha Murthy Regional Manager- FIMM, State Bank of India, Rajendra Belgamkar, founder, Seneca Consulting, Amit Kalkundri, co-founder and CEO, Paraspar Services, will attend.

Those interested may contact the foundation on Ph: 9060555509, 8884249376 or get details from the website: www.deshpandefoundation- india.org.

Since 2011, the MEDP has connected with more than 13,000 entrepreneurs and provided direct assistance to 3,600 entrepreneurs through training on market orientation, preparation of business plan, and mentorship sessions through experts in the industry and market linkages, said a release from Parameshwar Gaded, Programme Officer, MEDP.