Medicines at the doorstep for those isolated at home in Dharwad

District administration launches initiative

Dharwad district administration will door deliver medicines to COVID-19-affected persons isolated at home. The initiative began on Friday.

This is as per the orders of the State Government that has asked COVID-19 patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms to stay at home. Over 7,700 kits were distributed on the first day.

During the first wave, even those with mild symptoms got admitted in hospitals and Covid Care Centres . During the second wave, hospitalisation increased and there was a scarcity of beds and oxygen. However, in the third wave, the situation has changed. Around 95% of the affected persons are at home. To help such persons, the Government has issued specific guidelines.

The district administration, Health Department and Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation will deliver medical kits at the doorstep of the patients. This is to ensure those in quarantine need not come out of their house. This will reduce the chances of them spreading the infection.

Apart from this, the para-medical staff will provide counselling to the family members asking them to exercise caution.

A 24X7 helpline has been started to distribute medicine to the infected. Those in home isolation can dial 0836-2213803 or 2213806 and get the medicine at their doorstep within a few minutes.

A total of 30 vehicles are used to transport medicines and health inspectors and bill collectors have been given the task to deliver medicines.

Focus on children

To monitor the health condition of children and provide them proper treatment, seven teams of have been formed. They include child experts and others. Doctors appointed under the National Child Health Programme would head teams. The doctors would provide counselling on medicine, food, exercise regimen, among other things.