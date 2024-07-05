Medical students air grievances seek better facilities at KIMS in Kodagu

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash R. Patil, who was on a visit to Kodagu on Friday, visited the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and interacted with the students. He also inspected the facilities at the medical college which was established in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interaction, some students said the medical college and the hospital attached to it are located at different locations and they find it difficult to commute in the absence of proper transportation. They sought more buses between the two facilities.

In view of problems with the internet connectivity at the college, the students have been facing problems in their studies. The WiFi facility presently available at the college was inadequate. A mobile tower was the need of the hour on the college premises so that the connectivity problems are addressed, students said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister told the KIMS management to expand the WiFi facilities and also increase the shuttle service between the college and the hospital for the convenience of students and doctors.

As the college is located in the hilly region, certain limitations would be there. However, all steps will be taken to provide basic facilities for the students, the Minister assured.

When some students complained of lack of sports infrastructure on the college campus, the Minister directed the officials to look for developing sporting facilities like basketball, volleyball and other sports since land was available for such facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda said he will work towards developing a sporting infrastructure on a land measuring 100 ft. by 100 ft.

A female medical student told the minister that there are drinking water problems in the campus especially in summer. It needs to be addressed immediately.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, water supply has been provided to the college campus since it is located in a GP limit, the MLA said, adding that he will tell the officials sink a borewell in the campus tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nursing student sought a separate hostel for nursing students in the campus. Another student brought to light lack of teaching faculty for the nursing courses.

The MLA said the nursing students are given accommodation in BCM hostels.

Responding to the students’ requests, the Ministr told the KIMS administration for constructing stalls in the campus so that shops for essential commodities can be set up

ADVERTISEMENT

A doctor complained that salaries have not been paid since last four months under the NHM. The matter will be taken by Medical Education Director Sujata Rathod, he said.

.

Admission for PG courses this year

Later, speaking to reporters, Dr Patil said 29 students can avail admission for PG courses in KIMS this year.

He said the students’ grievances will be addressed soon. All necessary facilities will be provided to KIMS, he said adding that KIMS will be turned into one of best campuses for medical education.

Prior to the interaction, the Minster went around the KIMS campus and inspected the facilities. He also collected information from the students on what needs to be done with regard to facilities and promised to put in best efforts for improving teaching, library facilities and other needs of the students and staff.

On the NEET fiasco, he said nobody should play with the future of students. It is the responsibility of government to provide justice to students. He recalled how the entrance examination for medical courses was conducted in the state before NEET.

A garden of medicinal plants was inaugurated on the premises of KIMS under the NSS scheme.

==eom==

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.