Medical student found dead

A 24-year-old student studying final year MBBS in the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) died on Sunday after being shifted to hospital.

Shreyas Joshi, who was found hanging from the ceiling at his hostel on Friday, was rushed to hospital immediately. He died on Sunday after failing to respond to medical treatment. He was from Rajeshwari village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district.

As per sources in the Police Department, the victim was suffering from depression. A case has been registered in the Cowl Bazaar Police Station in Ballari.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)