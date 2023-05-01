Medical student ends life in hostel in Shivamogga

May 01, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Shivamogga

A medical student, a native of Bengaluru, was found dead in his hostel room in Shivamogga on April 30. Abhay Reddy, 21, was in the first year of an MBBS course at Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences on the outskirts of Shivamogga.

Abhay Reddy was in his hostel room around 9 a.m. when his friends called over the phone and asked him to come out. However, he did not turn up until 2 p.m. He did not receive calls from his parents.

On not getting any response, other students broke open the door and found him dead. His parents have reached Shivamogga. Based on a complaint filed by his parents, Shivamogga Rural police have registered a case of unnatural death.

ADVERTISEMENT

( Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)