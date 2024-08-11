ADVERTISEMENT

Medical store employee arrested for sexually harassing nursing student

Published - August 11, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Soladevanahalli police arrested a 28-year-old employee of a medical store for sexually harassing a nursing student while she was walking to the hostel near her college around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The accused Basavaraju, from Jevargi, confronted the victim, molested her on the deserted road and fled the scene when she raised an alarm.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused based on CCTV footage and arrested him. The accused was married and presently lived alone, a police officer said. The police are verifying if the accused has any criminal background.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US