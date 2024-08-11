Medical store employee arrested for sexually harassing nursing student

The Soladevanahalli police arrested a 28-year-old employee of a medical store for sexually harassing a nursing student while she was walking to the hostel near her college around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The accused Basavaraju, from Jevargi, confronted the victim, molested her on the deserted road and fled the scene when she raised an alarm.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused based on CCTV footage and arrested him. The accused was married and presently lived alone, a police officer said. The police are verifying if the accused has any criminal background.