GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical store employee arrested for sexually harassing nursing student

Published - August 11, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Soladevanahalli police arrested a 28-year-old employee of a medical store for sexually harassing a nursing student while she was walking to the hostel near her college around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The accused Basavaraju, from Jevargi, confronted the victim, molested her on the deserted road and fled the scene when she raised an alarm.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused based on CCTV footage and arrested him. The accused was married and presently lived alone, a police officer said. The police are verifying if the accused has any criminal background.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / sexual assault & rape / crime / police / health / nursing (education)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.