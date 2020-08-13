Medical staff wear black bands to work

Nurses, para-medical staff and other workers of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences wore black bands to work to protest against the low salaries and lack of social security benefits in Belagavi on Thursday.
Basavaraj Hadapad, president of BIMS Workers Association, said that they had submitted their grievances to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and other leaders by sending messages on social media.
The association has two sets of demands — to fill all vacancies and regularise the services of all temporary staff and provide better working conditions and facilities to permanent staff. “We are working with over 30 % vacancy at every level. For example, there is only one technician for three wards and one nurse for 100 beds. This has to be reduced by filling the sanctioned vacancies,” he said.
“Secondly, most of the class four staff, attenders, para-medical and technical staff and nurses are on temporary contract. Their services have to be regularised. Only then, will we be able to provide quality service,” he said. Then again, the doctors, nurses and other regular staff of the hospital do not enjoy employee benefits comparable to the Health Department staff. They need facilities such as health insurance, pension and other retirement benefits. While the Health Department staff enjoy all these benefits, the medical education staff do not have them. This needs to be addressed, he said.
He said that they would intensify the agitation if the demands were not met.
