Karnataka

Medical shop raided, fined

The medical shop in Mysuru that was raided by officials of Legal Metrology Department

The medical shop in Mysuru that was raided by officials of Legal Metrology Department   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The officials of the Department of Legal Metrology on Monday raided a medical shop in N.R. Mohalla and penalised the owner for selling masks and sanitisers at a higher price.

The medical store was allegedly selling 3 ply mask for ₹25 and sanitiser for ₹200. The officials imposed a penalty of ₹5,000 on the store owner, based on directions from the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Abhiram G. Sankar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 12:33:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/medical-shop-raided-fined/article31146176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY