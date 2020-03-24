Medical shop raided, fined

The officials of the Department of Legal Metrology on Monday raided a medical shop in N.R. Mohalla and penalised the owner for selling masks and sanitisers at a higher price.

The medical store was allegedly selling 3 ply mask for ₹25 and sanitiser for ₹200. The officials imposed a penalty of ₹5,000 on the store owner, based on directions from the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Abhiram G. Sankar.