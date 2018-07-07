Medical seats down, dental seats up in Karnataka

Professional seat aspirants will have to battle it out this year as the race to get a seat for medical and engineering colleges has got tighter. This is because the number of seats in medicine streams has declined while the number of dental seats has been increased.

This year, the total number of medical seats is 5,920 in 48 medical colleges, down by 770 seats from the previous year. Last year, there were 6,690 seats in 54 medical colleges. This year, six medical colleges have not been granted permission to offer seats. Sources said the Medical Council of India (MCI) refused permission to many medical colleges in the State to admit students on account of lack of adequate infrastructure and teaching staff.

On the other hand, the number of dental seats has risen by 446 from the previous year. This year, there are 2,754 seats in 38 colleges.

However, the final number of engineering seats is yet to be finalised. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the seat matrix of only 16,942 engineering seats. Sources in the KEA said the final seat matrix is likely to be published on Monday. The authority is planning to complete all engineering seat allotments by the end of July. However, there has been a delay in allotment of seats in the first round.

For the benefit of students, the KEA has decided to allot medical and dental seats through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scores before the allotment of engineering seats. S.N. Gangadharaiah, administrative officer of the KEA, said this has been done so that students who don’t get medical and dental seats have the option of choosing engineering seats. “Engineering seats will be allotted two days after the medical and dental seat allotments,” he said.

Last year, several engineering seats went vacant as the medical and dental counselling was held after the engineering counselling and students gave up engineering seats once they obtained admissions in medical streams.

A press release from the KEA stated that NEET-2018 rank-holders who have verified their documents can exercise options for medical and dental courses up to 5 p.m. on July 10. The release also stated that the seat matrix for engineering and other courses would be hosted shortly along with the option entry schedule.