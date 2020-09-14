Medical officers decide to stopsubmitting reports on schemes

Hassan

14 September 2020 20:48 IST

Government medical officers have decided to stop submitting progress reports of government schemes from Tuesday, as part of their protest in support of various demands.

The association of government medical officers submitted its demands to the State Government on July 22 and also set a deadline [September 15] for the government to fulfil them.

Now, the medical officers have resolved to begin the first phase of protest as their demands have not been accepted by the State government.

Under the leadership of K.P. Kantharaj, president of the Hassan district unit of the association, they submitted a memorandum to Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish on Monday.

The memorandum said that in the first phase, the officers would not submit reports on government schemes. From September 21, they would stop services other than COVID-19 and emergency care and take out a Bengaluru Chalo to put pressure on the government.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, who is also honorary president of the association’s district unit, Harsha, secretary, and others were present.