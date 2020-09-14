Medical officers decide to stopsubmitting reports on schemes

Government medical officers have decided to stop submitting progress reports of government schemes from Tuesday, as part of their protest in support of various demands.
The association of government medical officers submitted its demands to the State Government on July 22 and also set a deadline [September 15] for the government to fulfil them.
Now, the medical officers have resolved to begin the first phase of protest as their demands have not been accepted by the State government.
Under the leadership of K.P. Kantharaj, president of the Hassan district unit of the association, they submitted a memorandum to Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish on Monday.
The memorandum said that in the first phase, the officers would not submit reports on government schemes. From September 21, they would stop services other than COVID-19 and emergency care and take out a Bengaluru Chalo to put pressure on the government.
District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, who is also honorary president of the association’s district unit, Harsha, secretary, and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath