Medical officer of Shantinagar PHC suspended

July 05, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The medical officer of Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Shantinagar in Mysuru, Komala K.P., has been suspended from duty for allegedly collecting money from patients visiting the centre for treatment.

The suspension of Ms. Komala by Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare D. Randeep, in an order dated Tuesday, came after a viral video on social media showed the medical officer collecting money from patients.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the officials of Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare prima facie confirmed the charges against the medical officer. The District Health and Family Welfare officials, who had submitted a report, had also recommended disciplinary action against the accused medical officer.

The inquiry noted that the medical officer collected money even though the public were to be provided free medicine under the National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka schemes.

By allegedly engaging in corruption, the medical officer’s conduct had created a negative image about the department in the minds of the public. Hence, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare took note of the official’s dereliction of duty and suspended her pending an inquiry.