Medical malpractice destroys profession’s nobility, says BLDE Vice-Chancellor

Published - November 11, 2024 07:00 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Dental graduates of S. Nijalingappa Institute of Dental Sciences and Research at the graduation ceremony in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Terming medicine as a noble profession, R.S. Mudhol, Vice-Chancellor of BLDE (deemed-to-be-university), said that doctors and hospitals deviating from their noble path would lead to the destruction of the profession’s dignity.

“Doctors are expected to demonstrate good conduct, kind behaviour, and sympathy towards patients. It is because of these qualities that society respects doctors. If you deviate from your path and start malpractice, the profession loses its dignity,” he said at the graduation day of S. Nijalingappa Institute of Dental Sciences and Research held at PDA Engineering College’s auditorium on Sunday.

The graduation day of S. Nijalingappa Institute of Dental Sciences and Research being inaugurated at PDA Engineering College’s auditorium in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Stressing the importance of being honest and committed, he advised young dental graduates to follow their oath. He also shed some light on the opportunities available in the field of dental science.   

“People who have studied professional courses have ample opportunities to change society. You need to make use of them. After you complete your degree, there are many options in postgraduate courses, research and even in profession,” Mr. Mudhol said.

Mr. Mudhol held that medical professionals from India were in great demand in the United States, Europe, and West Asia because they had good professional skills.

A student receiving a certificate at the graduation day of S. Nijalingappa Institute of Dental Sciences and Research in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“In India, there are 700 medical colleges and 400 dental colleges. There are 70,000 medical seats and 30,000 dental seats available every year. It shows the demand for dental course,” Mr. Mudhol said.

Shashil Namoshi, MLC and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES), advised graduates to be sympathetic towards patients and their families so that they could have a trust in doctors.

Four gold medals for Komala

Komala Malik, a student from Haryana, got four gold medals. D. Harshita got three gold medals followed by  Shaheen Fatima and Patlola Vaishnavi Reddy who got one gold medal each. 88 students got their graduation certificates.

