Medical graduates told to serve society with integrity and dedication

A total of 376 candidates were awarded degrees at the 13th annual convocation of SDM University in Dharwad on Friday

A candidate receiving a gold medal during the 13th annual convocation of SDM university in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 376 candidates, who successfully completed their graduate and postgraduate courses in Medicine, Physiotherapy and Nursing, were awarded degrees at the 13th annual convocation of SDM University in Dharwad on Friday and were asked to serve society with dedication.

Presenting various degrees and gold medals to the graduating students and delivering the convocation address, vice-president of ISKCON Raghottam Das called on budding doctors to make use of their knowledge and professional skills to serve society.

Mr. Das asked the students to serve the society with integrity and compassion and pursue their professional life with dedication.

In his virtual address, Chancellor of SDM University D. Veerendra Heggade asked the doctors to make use of advanced science and technology to give the patients a healing touch.

Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Kumar delivered the keynote address. Executive Director of SDM University Padmalatha Niranjan Kumar, Directors Saketh Shetty, Dr . S.K. Joshi, Jeevandhar Kumar, Dr Chidendra M Shettar, Registrar Lt Col U.S. Dinesh (retd.), and others were present.

While 110 candidates received graduate degrees, 56 received postgraduate degrees. This apart 97 candidates were awarded Bachelor of Physiotherapy degrees, 12 were conferred Master degrees in the same discipline. As many as 101 candidates received degree in Nursing.

A total of 28 meritorious students in medical stream, three in Physiotherapy, and one in nursing course received gold medals.