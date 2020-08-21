Medical fraternity seeks redressal of staff shortage, infrastructure issues

Bengaluru/Mysuru

21 August 2020 22:39 IST

As the death of a COVID-19 warrior in Mysuru on Thursday caused widespread anger among the medical fraternity, doctors warn that with cases mounting, focus has to be on providing critical care and the manpower to do so. Karnataka has over 2.64 lakh cases now.

The alleged suicide of Nagendra S.R, in-charge Taluk Health Officer in Nanjangud, has also raised questions on whether public healthcare staff on COVID-19 duty are under severe work pressure.

A senior government doctor, who wished not to be quoted, alleged that there is “nobody to listen to the plight of doctors” who are being blamed for everything. “How can they be blamed for a stinking bathroom when there is shortage of Group D staff to handle hygiene tasks?” he asked.

He said the pandemic has “exposed the deficiencies” in the public health sector which has been neglected all these years. “The government needs at least five years to set right the public healthcare system provided it is serious to scale up the healthcare facilities. COVID-19 has come as a wake-up call and it’s time to act,” he added.

Severe scarcity of nursing, paramedical, and other support staff, primarily Group D, has escalated the stress on doctors, who are answerable to their higher-ups in case of public complaints. They are being overworked with multitasking duties, especially with COVID-19 spreading at an alarming rate and the onus on healthcare staff to flatten the curve. “The pressure on doctors cannot be eased if the shortage of doctors and supporting staff is not addressed on top priority,” sources in the Health Department said.

Various organisations registered their protest in different ways on Friday. In support of the call given by the IMA-KSB, doctors, nurses, paramedical, and support staff of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANHA) wore black badges. The Medical Service Centre, Karnataka State committee, said “one more corona warrior has succumbed to the broken healthcare system. On the other side, common people are also suffering because of this diseased system.

Brace for critical care

With the government tweaking home quarantine rules, which means not all patients will need to get themselves admitted in hospitals, the medical fraternity says the State should prepare for critical care as cases surge.

Prasanna H.M., president-elect, PHANHA, said: “Doctors are being given targets for conducting tests. They are under huge stress. The government needs to take humanitarian view and look at the manpower issue. As cases rise, though hospital admission has gone down because of home quarantine, the new problem is of people coming to hospitals late. Hospitals need critical care beds. Infrastructure such as oxygen supply, skilled ICU staff etc. needs to be increased.” He also suggested that undergraduate medical students be roped in for testing and treatment of mild cases, which could reduce the burden on existing staff.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar’s office said the government has acknowledged the shortage of staff and vacancies will be filled shortly. “The Minister has also put forth the plan to rope in medical students, with the Prime Minister. Once the Centre gives its nod, they will be used for assistance,” said a source.