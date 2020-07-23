Medical fraternity appeals for restraint, seeks police protection

The pandemic, huge surge in cases, hospital admission denials, and an increasing number of fatalities are resulting in anger building up among patients and their relatives, and under attack is the medical fraternity. Two such cases were reported in the last two days, giving rise to anxiety among the medical fraternity.

The Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has urged for restraint from citizens and called for cooperation from people to tide over the current crisis. H. Veerabhadrappa, president, KMC, told The Hindu that the council condemns the violence.

“It is true that some patients are not getting admission as there are neither enough beds nor enough staff. Patients are also stressed and angry. But attacking doctors and hospital staff because of that is not the answer. We condemn the violence. Police protection will be ideal, particularly for COVID-19 hospitals,” he said.

Prasanna H.M., president-elect, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANHA), said his hospital at Basaveshwaranagar too came under attack recently. “After a patient’s death, the attendees attacked the hospital premises. Our security personnel were able to avert further damage and we sounded out the local MLA and police station. A Hoysala has been stationed outside the hospital now. I think similar security is needed for other hospitals too,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, doctors at the K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru were attacked allegedly by attendants of a COVID-19 patient who was brought to the hospital with severe acute respiratory infection and low oxygen saturation but passed away after being admitted though the hospital did not have an intensive care unit. The staff was attacked when the family demanded that the body be given to them and the hospital authorities refused stating that they needed to follow protocols as it was positive case.

On Wednesday, in Belagavi, a mob allegedly set fire to an ambulance on the district hospital premises after a man’s death in the hospital alleging negligence.