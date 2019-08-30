Medical expo begins in Hassan

The three-day exhibition Clinilogic 2.0 organised by Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences began on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner R. Girish inaugurated the exhibition organised to spread awareness among the public about recent advances in the field of medicine and services available at the institute.

As many as 22 departments of the institute are participating with their charts, models, and simulations, giving information about parts of the body, treatments offered to different ailments and recent trends in medicine.

Mr. Girish said the exhibition was well organised.

B.C. Ravi Kumar, director of the institute, said the exhibition was first held in 2017 and it received an impressive response from the public.

More than 5,000 people visited the exhibition on the first day. It is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The aged and physically challenged people can visit the exhibition at 4 p.m. on Friday. The event will conclude on Saturday.