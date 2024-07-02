GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical experts, other staff to be appointed to YIMS shortly

Addressing a review meeting in Yadgir, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil says a discussion will be held with the Finance Department before the appointments are made

Published - July 02, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur during their visit to the Yadgir Institute of Medical Science in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur during their visit to the Yadgir Institute of Medical Science in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said that the required medical experts and other staff for the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) will be appointed shortly, after holding a discussion with the Finance Department.

He was addressing a review meeting at YIMS in Yadgir on Tuesday.

“Top priority in the newly constructed hospital attached to the medical college is to provide high standard medical treatment to patients. The poor should not approach private hospitals for any kind of treatment, as it will become a financial burden. Therefore, the State government has established the required medical equipment at YIMS,” he said.

“And, the construction of the Critical Care Centre (CCC) will be completed shortly. But, the required medical experts, other staff, including those of group C and D, have not been recruited due to various reasons, including the general elections. Now, the time has come to fulfil demands. We will recruit for those posts shortly after holding as discussion with the Finance Department,“ Dr. Patil said.

The Medical Education Minister also said that the appointment process for medical college appointments will follow the criteria fixed by National Medical Commission every year.

Dr. Patil said that all initiatives should be taken to tackle dengue cases and details of patients coming with fever should be maintained for necessary and further action.

The Minister visited various departments of the hospital and inspected the laboratory, blood bank, medical and CT scan division and emergency centre and gave the officers the necessary instructions.

He also visited the ITI College.

Small Scale Industries Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, MLAs Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Sharanagouda Kandkur, Raja Venugopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner Susheela B., Superintendent of Police Sangeetha G., Director of Medical Education Department Sujatha, Dean of YIMS Hanumanth Prasad, District Surgeon Rizwana, Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat Vijay Kumar Maddi and others were present.

