Medical exhibition receives an impressive response

March 18, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hassan

Clinilogic 3.0, a three-day medical exhibition organised by the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, received an impressive response. More than 10,500 people, including schoolchildren, visited the stalls put up to educate the public about the human body, diseases, and cures, among others, in the exhibition that concluded on Saturday.

The departments of Anatomy, Community Medicine, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Anaesthesia, Forensic Science and many others participated in the exhibition with models. The visitors were curious to touch the embalmed cadavers. Schoolchildren were stunned to see the brain, liver, intestines, and other parts of the body exhibited. Many students took photos of the charts and body parts exhibited. A few students said they had the opportunity to see microorganisms with the help of microscopes made available in the exhibition.

The medical students and staff explained the causes of serious diseases, including cancer, and informed the visitors how they could keep their bodies fit and healthy. The department of surgery had put up a model of an operating room.

This is the third medical exhibition organized by the HIMS. The first was held in 2017, and the second was in 2019. However, due to COVID-19, the third was delayed. “As many as 22 departments of the institute took part in the exhibition. We are very happy with the impressive response from the public. A majority of those visiting were schoolchildren. Though the annual exams are going on, many schools did manage to bring their students to the exhibition”, said B.C. Ravi Kumar, Director of HIMS.