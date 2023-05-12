Medical equipment stolen from ESIC Hospital

May 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Life-sustaining medical equipment worth ₹19.5 lakh have been stolen from ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi. The incident came to light on Thursday.

Expensive and life-sustaining emergency medical equipment worth around ₹19.5 lakh were stolen recently from ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Hospital in Kalaburagi.

The Gulbarga University police have registered the case. According to the police, the incident took place between May 7 and May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The miscreants broke open the lock of nearly six wards situated on the sixth floor of the hospital complex and took away 60 units of Panel mounted Din medical gas outlet worth ₹6 lakh, 60 units of copper pipeline worth ₹2.7 lakh, 60 units of oxygen outlet worth ₹5.4 lakh and also 60 units of vacuum outlet worth ₹5.4 lakh.