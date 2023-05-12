ADVERTISEMENT

Medical equipment stolen from ESIC Hospital

May 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Girish S Pattanashetti 2699

Life-sustaining medical equipment worth ₹19.5 lakh have been stolen from ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi. The incident came to light on Thursday.

Expensive and life-sustaining emergency medical equipment worth around ₹19.5 lakh were stolen recently from ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Hospital in Kalaburagi.

The Gulbarga University police have registered the case. According to the police, the incident took place between May 7 and May 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The miscreants broke open the lock of nearly six wards situated on the sixth floor of the hospital complex and took away 60 units of Panel mounted Din medical gas outlet worth ₹6 lakh, 60 units of copper pipeline worth ₹2.7 lakh, 60 units of oxygen outlet worth ₹5.4 lakh and also 60 units of vacuum outlet worth ₹5.4 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US